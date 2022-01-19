STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

50-member special QAT commando force to combat terror in the capital

The national capital will get a special unit of highly-trained commandos equipped with state-of-the-art weapons to combat terror situations.

Published: 19th January 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police team at a recent mock drill in Chandni Chowk (Photo | PARVEEN NEGI, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital will get a special unit of highly-trained commandos equipped with state-of-the-art weapons to combat terror situations. According to senior officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs, 50 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, handpicked from Kashmir and worst-hit Naxal areas in Chhattisgarh, will be part of a new Quick Action Team (QAT) to deal with incidents of terror including handling improvised explosive devices (IEDs), suicide attacks and terror ambushes in Delhi and nearby areas.

The commandos, who have handled major operations in Kashmir and Naxal areas, have also been trained in operations in urban areas to particularly manage crowded places and emergency situations in high-rise buildings. As per sources, the team will be equipped with MP-5 submachine guns, sniper rifles, light machine guns, AK-47s, corner shot (a weapon accessory), under-barrel grenade launchers, night vision goggles, radars, in-wall scanners, and robots equipped with weapons.

Members of the elite team, which includes commandos, who have won Police Medal for Gallantry for eliminating terrorists and Naxals, will be deployed in two groups at strategic locations for Republic Day as a high alert has been sounded in Delhi ahead of January 26. “This unit will provide support if required to two CRPF wings responsible for Parliament security and protecting VVIPs like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi and her family, and BJP President J P Nadda,” a senior government official said.

“This team has been deployed for CRPF in Delhi, which already has multiple agencies, but the team will work as per government order in case of any attack,” the official explained. CRPF’s Kashmir QAT unit gives additional support to the security setup which mainly comprises the Indian Army, J&K police, and the CRPF.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRPF QAT Central Reserve Police Force Quick Action Team Explosives Handling Combat Terror Trained Commandos
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp