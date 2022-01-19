STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bomb threat call at CRPF headquarters in Delhi; declared hoax later

Two fire tenders and some Delhi Police teams were rushed to the spot but no bomb or lethal item has been found till now.

Published: 19th January 2022 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF personnel stand guard on a street during restrictions imposed in the wake of the first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation in Srinagar Wednesday

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bomb threat call was reported from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday evening which was later declared a hoax, officials said.

They said a call was received at the police control room at 6:36 PM from the paramilitary force which stated that a "bomb has been planted" in the five-storey building located inside the Central Government Offices (CGO) complex on Lodhi Road in the national capital.

Personnel from the Lodhi Colony police station, an ambulance and two fire tenders soon reached the headquarters of the country's largest paramilitary force, they said.

Some senior officers were present at the headquarters when the alert was sounded, officials said.

"A joint bomb detection team of the CRPF, CISF and Delhi Police was constituted and a thorough search was conducted along with the dog squad."

"Nothing was found in the premises of CRPF headquarters building and the surrounding area. The call was then declared a hoax," a senior police officer said.

He said CRPF officials informed the police after a person from Gorrekunta in Warangal (Telangana) called on a landline number operational at the paramilitary force's head office informing about the bomb.

The about 3.25 lakh personnel strong CRPF is the lead internal security force of the country.

The security establishment in the national capital is on a high alert in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

This incident came hours after two unattended bags created a bomb scare in East Delhi's Trilokpuri, but officials said nothing suspicious was found in them except for a laptop and personal belongings.

