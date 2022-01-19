BSF’s all-woman daredevils to win over Rajpath crowd

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ‘Seema Bhawani’, the all-woman daredevil motorcycle group of the Border Security Force (BSF) along with the mounted camel band will showcase their skills in this year’s Republic Day parade. On Tuesday, over 100 women personnel practiced their stunts on New Delhi’s Rajpath.

The team includes Inspector Himanshu Sirohi, SI Sonia Banwari and constables who are currently going through an 8-hour training. The daredevil women personnel, practicing hard to perfect their skill, are looking forward to give their best on the big day, a senior BSF official said on Tuesday.

The ‘Seema Bhawani’ group was raised at Central School of Motor Transport, BSF Academy in Tekanpur on October 20, 2016. This group comprises specially trained BSF personnel in the age group of 25-30 years. It was at 2018 Republic Day parade that the group first exhibited their skills. Before, in 2015, women contingents of the army, navy and air force debuted in the R-Day parade but not as motorcyclists.