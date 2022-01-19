STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government deploys nodal officers to monitor COVID patient care, vaccination at private facilities

Government hospitals have been asked to find suitable replacement for retired and transferred nursing personnel.

Published: 19th January 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government deployed senior nursing officers from public hospitals as nodal officers to monitor the management of Covid patients and vaccination at private facilities.

Government hospitals have also been asked to find suitable replacement for retired and transferred nursing personnel.

"The competent authority is pleased to deploy senior nursing officers as nodal officers in various private health care facilities from Delhi government hospitals to monitor management of Covid -19 patients along with monitoring of Covid vaccination," read an order issued by the health department on Tuesday.

Delhi on Tuesday logged 11,684 fresh COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate declined to 22.47 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

The national capital had reported 12,527 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent.

A total of 2,730 patients are admitted to hospitals, including 139 on ventilator.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Government Delhi Delhi Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp