STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Omicron outbreak: Delhi to ramp up Covid testing following Centre's instructions

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister said no one is being denied a Covid test in the city and the authorities are following the guidelines issued by the Centre.

Published: 19th January 2022 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Covid-19 infected patients inside the Covid Care Centre at Shahnai Banquet hall in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following Centre's instruction to states and union territories to enhance Covid testing, all districts in Delhi have been given targets according to the active cases there to increase the number of tests being conducted, officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister said no one is being denied a Covid test in the city and the authorities are following the guidelines issued by the Centre.

"They said high-risk contacts of Covid patients and those with symptoms should be tested. On Tuesday, they clarified that tests be conducted in some pockets in the community too, which we are doing," he said.

Delhi had been conducting 50,000 to 60,000 coronavirus tests daily for the last six months, Jain added.

This could be raised further to 75,000-80,000 tests per day in view of the latest guidelines, officials said.

District officials said according to the fresh guidelines from the central government, testing will be increased through pressing more teams and deploying mobile vans at places like buffer areas outside containment zones, transit points like inter-state bus terminals and railway stations.

"The districts have been given targets of tests as per current number of active COVID cases there to boost testing," said a health department official.

On the Centre asking states and UTs to ramp up testing again, Jain said, "Maybe other states are doing fewer tests, but the number of tests in Delhi is three times than in other parts of the country. We will increase the rate even further."

The Union health ministry on Monday wrote to states and UTs flagging the decline in the number of COVID-19 tests.

It asked them to enhance testing so that an effective track of the spread of the pandemic can be kept and immediate citizen-centric action can be initiated.

The ministry in its earlier guidelines and advisories recommended that strategic and focused testing should be done of people who are vulnerable, living in closed surroundings and densely populated areas and in emerging new clusters and new hotspots of positive cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron Delhi Lockdown
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp