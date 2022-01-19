STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RWAs join fight against Covid, spread awareness about virus

The RWAs are providing equipment like N95 masks, oxygen concentrator machines, sanitiser cans and infrared thermometers.

Published: 19th January 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

RWA members distribute masks to spread awareness (Photo | Priyanshi Sharma, EPS)

By Priyanshi Sharma and Prerna Jain
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid the fear of yet another wave of Covid-19 in the light of Omicron variant, various Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) are putting their best foot forward in providing facilities to their residents. RWAs are giving their contribution in the form of oximeter, sanitisers, masks, oxygen support and keeping ambulance and special service numbers handy. Their motive is to nip the spread of infection in the bud.

President of Defence Colony Welfare Association Major Ranjit Singh, who has started a langar (free meal) service, said, “The langar service is through the donations of rations and vegetables by the residents of Defence Colony. The food is supplied to the needy and sent to those down with Covid.”

He added, “The regular awareness is being spread about the Omicron variant to keep the locality safe. Taking note of the government restrictions, all social gatherings and mass parties have been strictly prohibited in the locality. The RWA is providing equipment like N95 masks, oxygen concentrator machines, sanitiser cans and infrared thermometers.”

Keshav Agarwal, RWA Head CR Park, said, “We’ve arranged two to three oxygen concentrators as last time we had suffered for want of them. We’ve reported a case of a maid. She has been shifted to Chhatarpur to be taken good care of. There is no urgency this time. People are getting self-isolated and we are providing them all the help with the support of MCD.”

Pramod Taneja, RWA Head Lajpat Nagar, said, “We’ve started a special awareness programme in our community for our residents about the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, and where to get RT-PCR test done. Last year, we provided food for the needy, medication kit, ration kit etc for those stuck at home.”

Comments

