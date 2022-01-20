STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

After Janpath and Sarojini, other markets vie for ‘fully vaccinated’ tag  

All shopkeepers and staff at the two popular markets, Janpath flea market and Sarojini Nagar market have received both doses, making these hubs ‘fully vaccinated’.

Published: 20th January 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sarojini Nagar market in New Delhi (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Sarojini Nagar market in New Delhi (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Prerna Jain and Priyanshi Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Major markets are running a drive for fully vaccinating every shop owner, staff, vendor and support staff. This development comes after the Delhi government planned to certify all those vaccinated and display boards announcing the same. Markets are trying hard to achieve the ‘fully vaccinated’ tag, which aims to instil confidence among customers.

All shopkeepers and staff at the two popular markets — Janpath flea market and Sarojini Nagar market — have received both doses, making these hubs ‘fully vaccinated’. District officials have already distributed certificates of ‘fully vaccinated market’ to eight market associations of Janpath market. District immunisation officer Dr Harsh informs: “Janpath market with its 280 shops and 300 vendors has been declared as a fully vaccinated market.”

A senior official at the Chanakyapuri sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office, said: “An undertaking was taken from market associations that any new trader joining the market must be fully vaccinated.” Shops, establishments, and offices in these markets have been asked to display signboards encouraging face masks, social distancing, and the use of sanitisers. The shopkeepers were seen spreading awareness by hanging up ‘mask is essential’ and ‘no mask no entry’ boards. Many shopkeepers were handing out masks and sanitisers to those not following the norms.

“Even if the shops are closed, according to odd-even protocol, the vendors are still there and the police are not taking any action,” said Ashok Randhawa, Head of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association. Randhawa added: “SDM has given us banners and we will soon install these. Sarojini Nagar is the only market currently in the whole of Delhi that has been completely vaccinated.” Atul Bhargava, head of CP Traders’ Association, said: “At this point, almost 95 per cent of shopkeepers in our area are vaccinated.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Janpath flea market Sarojini Nagar market fully vaccinated Delhi vaccination
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp