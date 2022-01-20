After Janpath and Sarojini, other markets vie for ‘fully vaccinated’ tag  

Prerna Jain and Priyanshi Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Major markets are running a drive for fully vaccinating every shop owner, staff, vendor and support staff. This development comes after the Delhi government planned to certify all those vaccinated and display boards announcing the same. Markets are trying hard to achieve the ‘fully vaccinated’ tag, which aims to instil confidence among customers.

All shopkeepers and staff at the two popular markets — Janpath flea market and Sarojini Nagar market — have received both doses, making these hubs ‘fully vaccinated’. District officials have already distributed certificates of ‘fully vaccinated market’ to eight market associations of Janpath market. District immunisation officer Dr Harsh informs: “Janpath market with its 280 shops and 300 vendors has been declared as a fully vaccinated market.”

A senior official at the Chanakyapuri sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office, said: “An undertaking was taken from market associations that any new trader joining the market must be fully vaccinated.” Shops, establishments, and offices in these markets have been asked to display signboards encouraging face masks, social distancing, and the use of sanitisers. The shopkeepers were seen spreading awareness by hanging up ‘mask is essential’ and ‘no mask no entry’ boards. Many shopkeepers were handing out masks and sanitisers to those not following the norms.

“Even if the shops are closed, according to odd-even protocol, the vendors are still there and the police are not taking any action,” said Ashok Randhawa, Head of Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Association. Randhawa added: “SDM has given us banners and we will soon install these. Sarojini Nagar is the only market currently in the whole of Delhi that has been completely vaccinated.” Atul Bhargava, head of CP Traders’ Association, said: “At this point, almost 95 per cent of shopkeepers in our area are vaccinated.”