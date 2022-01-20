STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP turned city a garbage dump: AAP

AAP’s North Delhi Municipal Corporation leader of opposition, Vikas Goel, on Wednesday accused the BJP of fraud in revised budget estimates for 2021-22 and 2022-23.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP’s North Delhi Municipal Corporation leader of opposition, Vikas Goel, on Wednesday accused the BJP of fraud in revised budget estimates for 2021-22 and 2022-23. Goel accused the BJP of turning Delhi into a garbage dump and of corruption in the contract for garbage disposal at the Bhalswa landfill site, which was given at a rate of `306 per metre.

Goel said, “The BJP is paying `306 per metre at the Bhalswa landfill site to process trash. As a result, they are spending more money than necessary while receiving less employment.” He added, “Regularisation of safai karamcharis is required, as well as timely payment. AAP also demands that BJP settles all outstanding debts as soon as possible. Employees’ dependents who died while on duty during the pandemic should be provided one job each.”

“I questioned the poor condition of the municipal corporation hospitals, to which the BJP had no answer. The hospitals of the government are being praised all over the world. Former US President’s wife Melania Trump had praised the schools in Delhi,” he said. He concluded, “The AAP will be able to win all three corporations in the municipal elections in 2022. If our party wins, not only will corruption be eradicated, but employees will also receive their salaries on time.”

