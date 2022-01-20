CBI arrests ASI along with a tea vendor for accepting bribe in Delhi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Acting on a complaint, a sleuth of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector(ASI) of Delhi Police namely Kuldeep Singh, along with a tea vendor identified as Bhagat Lal, on the charge of accepting a bribe from the complainant.

The arrested ASI was posted at Sultanpuri police station in Delhi and his arrest was made following a complaint of demanding a bribe in cash.

Sharing details, RC Joshi-spokesperson of CBI here, said that a case was registered on a complaint against the assistant sub-inspector on the allegation that he demanding Rs 40,000 as bribe.

Quoting details, Joshi said that the accused had allegedly demanded the said amount in a bribe from the complainant for not arresting his brother and nephew in a separate case, which was earlier registered with the same Police Station in Sultanpuri.

In order to evade reach of any law enforcing agency, the accused ASI had asked the complainant to handover the bribe amount to a nearby tea vendor, who was running a tea stall in front of the same police station.

Joshi said that after initial verification, a CBI sleuth laid a trap and caught the person while accepting the bribe from the complainant on the direction of the accused ASI.

The ASI was immediately arrested after the tea vendor was arrested by the CBI for accepting the gratification on behalf of the cop.



