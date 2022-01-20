STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CISF assistant sub inspector dies by suicide in Delhi

The deceased Praveen Kumar hailed from Sonipat in Haryana and had joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as head constable.

Image used for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An assistant sub inspector posted with the Central Industrial Security Force allegedly hanged himself to death at his barrack in Outer Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Praveen Kumar (51).

He hailed from Sonipat in Haryana and had joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as head constable.

No suicide note was found from the spot, police said, adding that no foul play is suspected so far.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Bijendra Singh Yadav said at about 9:35 pm on Wednesday, an information was received through Sub Inspector Sumer Singh, in-charge of CISF campus, Narela Industrial Area that ASI Kumar had committed suicide.

When police reached the spot, they found that the victim had hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a bedsheet in the new barrack of CISF campus, he said.

Initial enquiry revealed that the ASI had performed duty at Sector-18 and Sector-19 Rohini Metro Station from 7 am to 2pm on Wednesday.

After returning from duty, he had taken his meal from the mess at about 3 pm, the officer said.

"On Wednesday evening, when the mess in-charge did not find the officer to pick up the dinner and found his room closed from inside, they broke open the door to find him hanging from the ceiling fan," Yadav said.

Kumar is survived by his ailing wife, two sons and a daughter, police said.

The incident is being probed, they said, adding that the body will be handed over to his family after post-mortem examination.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

