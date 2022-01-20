STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: After CRPF headquarters, now bomb hoax near Jamia Nagar metro station

According to a senior police officer, the caller said a suspected bomb was placed in a car.

Published: 20th January 2022 12:22 AM

Commuters travel in metro train as Delhi Metro resumes operations in a graded manner in New Delhi on Monday.

For representational purposes (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police received a "hoax" call Wednesday evening about a bomb near the Jamia Nagar Metro Station in southeastern part of the city, officials said.

It was found that the car was parked there, and its battery was wrapped and placed inside the vehicle, the officer said.

This comes hours after a call was made to the police about a bomb at the CRPF headquarters here, which was later declared a "hoax".

Also during the day, a call was received by the police that two unattended bags were placed in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area, creating a bomb scare.

Later, police said nothing suspicious was found form the bags.

The security establishment in the national capital is on alert in view of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

