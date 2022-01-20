EDMC takes action against teachers absent from duty

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has cracked the whip against those municipal school teachers who have been absent on duty for an inordinately long time, including termination of services of some of them, officials said on Wednesday.

The EDMC on Wednesday said, “In a bid to streamline and improve the performance of its schools, the EDMC has started taking action against such teachers in EDMC-run schools who have been absent for over five years, without any satisfactory reasons.”

All teachers who had been on “long leave” have been given notices to resume work or give valid reasons for continued leave or absence. Some of the teachers had remained absent after taking leave initially.

“In some cases where no satisfactory replies were received, under the provisions of amended Leave Rules and DMC Regulations 1959, the services of the teachers have been terminated,” the EDMC said.

In the remaining such cases, due process is in progress for the termination of the services of teachers who are no more interested to join back or willfully playing truant, officials said. However, the corporation did not reveal the number of teachers whose services have been terminated.

This process will also help the EDMC find the actual gap in the sanctioned strength and actual strength of teachers. The EDMC will recruit new teachers based on the gap, which in turn, will ensure that the corporation provides better and quality education to the students in primary schools and maintain the requisite PTR (pupil-teacher ratio) and that the quality education of the children is not affected, the statement said. It is the primary responsibility of the corporation to provide quality education to the children studying in corporation schools, officials said.