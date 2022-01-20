STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hoax bomb threat call ahead of Republic Day event

Two fire tenders and some Delhi Police teams were rushed to the spot but no bomb or lethal item has been found till now, they said.

Published: 20th January 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Police on the spot at Trilokpuri where suspicious bags were found | Parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A bomb threat call was reported at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters here on Wednesday evening which was later declared a hoax, officials said. They said the call was made to the fire authorities around 6:30 pm about a ‘suspected bomb-like object’ in the headquarters of the paramilitary force located inside the CGO complex on Lodhi Road.

Two fire tenders and some Delhi Police teams were rushed to the spot but no bomb or lethal item has been found till now, they said. The security apparatus in the national capital is on a high alert in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

This comes hours after two unattended bags created a bomb scare in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri, but officials said nothing suspicious was found in them except for a laptop and personal belongings. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said a PCR call was received at the Kalyanpuri Police Station at 1 pm regarding the two bags lying unattended near metro flyover pillar number 59 in Trilokpuri.

“As we received the call, our staff rushed to the spot and isolated the place. Two bags were found at the spot. A bomb disposal squad also reached there and after examination, nothing suspicious was found in the bags,” she said. The documents found in the bag were found to be that of a person named Somesh Gupta who has been called and further inquiry is on, she added.

