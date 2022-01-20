Miffed at closure of gyms, owners plan to protest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the New Delhi Traders’ Association wrote to the L-T Governor and Chief Minister demanding the withdrawal of the weekend curfews and other restrictions on markets, the Delhi gym owners on Wednesday said that they would stage a protest against the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for closing the gyms at 0.5 per cent positivity rate.

Delhi Gyms’ Association VP Chirag Sethi said: “We will stage our protest at the CM House against the government’s decision of closing the gyms by putting the gyms in yellow zone under the graded response action plan (GRAP).”

“Gyms are open in neighbouring states. The government is not thinking about one lakh people who are employed by the fitness industry in Delhi. The cases have now gone down and gyms are still closed. The fitness industry is dying. Gyms are closed that build immunity, but the wine shops are open,” Sethi said.