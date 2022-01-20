STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Miffed at closure of gyms, owners plan to protest

The Delhi Gyms association VP said that the Delhi government is not thinking about one lakh people who are employed by the fitness industry in Delhi.

Published: 20th January 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Weights at a Gym

Representational Image (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the New Delhi Traders’ Association wrote to the L-T Governor and Chief Minister demanding the withdrawal of the weekend curfews and other restrictions on markets, the Delhi gym owners on Wednesday said that they would stage a protest against the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for closing the gyms at 0.5 per cent positivity rate.

Delhi Gyms’ Association VP Chirag Sethi said: “We will stage our protest at the CM House against the government’s decision of closing the gyms by putting the gyms in yellow zone under the graded response action plan (GRAP).”

“Gyms are open in neighbouring states. The government is not thinking about one lakh people who are employed by the fitness industry in Delhi. The cases have now gone down and gyms are still closed. The fitness industry is dying. Gyms are closed that build immunity, but the wine shops are open,” Sethi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Gyms’ Association Delhi covid curbs DDMA Gym Owners Protest
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp