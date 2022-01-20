Projects worth Rs 100 crore to give facelift to Ballimaran constituency

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Various development projects worth Rs 100 crore are all set to give a facelift to the Ballimaran Assembly seat. Various development works are being carried out in the Assembly constituency, including high mast lights, segregation of electric wires, new water pipeline, road construction and repair, sewer line work, community centre and chaupal construction, at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 crore.

Some of the projects were inaugurated by Ballimaran MLA and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday. They consist of the sewer line of Paharwali Gali with an estimated cost of Rs 14 lakh, the sewer line of Moolchand School to Chamelian Chowk (Rs 13 lakh), the waterline of Pahadwali and Kuda Khatta (Rs 24 lakh), sewer line of Kabristan Chamelian Road (Rs 5 lakh), waterline of Kumharwali, Teliyan and Lallanwali (Rs 6 lakh) and repair and maintenance of Pahari Dheeraj UGR, Qureshnagar (Rs 27 lakh). Hussain assured the residents they won’t have to face any more problems related to water supply and sewerage.

Hussain said: “I am certain that residents will have an uninterrupted supply of fresh water without any problems. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, adequate clean water is being supplied to the residents of Delhi in an uninterrupted manner. Whatever the grievances pertain to Ballimaran constituency, the AAP government is committed to solving them.” Hussain also interacted with residents of the area who expressed satisfaction with the works and welfare schemes of the Kejriwal government.