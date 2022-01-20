STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Projects worth Rs 100 crore to give facelift to Ballimaran constituency

Some of the projects were inaugurated by Ballimaran MLA and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday.

Published: 20th January 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Infra projects

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Various development projects worth Rs 100 crore are all set to give a facelift to the Ballimaran Assembly seat. Various development works are being carried out in the Assembly constituency, including high mast lights, segregation of electric wires, new water pipeline, road construction and repair, sewer line work, community centre and chaupal construction, at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 crore.

Some of the projects were inaugurated by Ballimaran MLA and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday. They consist of the sewer line of Paharwali Gali with an estimated cost of Rs 14 lakh, the sewer line of Moolchand School to Chamelian Chowk (Rs 13 lakh), the waterline of Pahadwali and Kuda Khatta (Rs 24 lakh), sewer line of Kabristan Chamelian Road (Rs 5 lakh), waterline of Kumharwali, Teliyan and Lallanwali (Rs 6 lakh) and repair and maintenance of Pahari Dheeraj UGR, Qureshnagar (Rs 27 lakh). Hussain assured the residents they won’t have to face any more problems related to water supply and sewerage.

Hussain said: “I am certain that residents will have an uninterrupted supply of fresh water without any problems. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, adequate clean water is being supplied to the residents of Delhi in an uninterrupted manner. Whatever the grievances pertain to Ballimaran constituency, the AAP government is committed to solving them.” Hussain also interacted with residents of the area who expressed satisfaction with the works and welfare schemes of the Kejriwal government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ballimaran Imran Hussain AAP Delhi government
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp