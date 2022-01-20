STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Share data sought by juvenile justice board, CWC promptly: Govt to schools

“The first (and perhaps the most crucial) step in such inquiries is to establish whether the person concerned is a child.

Children attend a special class in a Mumbai school on Monday

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state government has directed all schools in the national capital to accord priority to prompt sharing of documents and certifications as and when requisitioned by Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), Child Welfare Committees (CWCs) and Delhi Police officials.

The directive by the state government comes after the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) said it was facing certain difficulties in rehabilitation and inquiries into matters where children are victims of crime and or in conflict with law.

“The first (and perhaps the most crucial) step in such inquiries is to establish whether the person concerned is a child. This determines the approach for the rehabilitation as well as jurisdiction of different statutory bodies and the applicability of laws,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a letter to school principals in Delhi.

“Heads of all schools are directed to accord urgency and priority in sharing of all the documents and certifications as and when the same are requisitioned by CWCs, JJBs and the Delhi Police officials,” the DoE added.  DCPCR Chairman Anurag Kundu had written to the Directorate of Education in November last year citing the issues.

