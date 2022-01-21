STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Amar Jawan Jyoti to be merged with National War Memorial flame today

The iconic Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate will be extinguished forever on Friday as it will be merged with the flame burning at the National War Memorial.

Published: 21st January 2022 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Amar Jawan Jyoti

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The iconic Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate will be extinguished forever on Friday as it will be merged with the flame burning at the National War Memorial. “The Amar Jawan Jyoti is being merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial on Friday in an appropriate military ceremony,” said an Army officer. 

The Amar Jawan Jyoti was inaugurated on January 26, 1972 to commemorate the country’s victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war and as the nation’s tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives. The monument consists of a platform on which a cenotaph is situated. On the top of the cenotaph is a rifle which stands on its barrel and a helmet is placed on the top of the rifle. The platform is bound by four urns which hold continuously burning flames called the Amar Jawan Jyoti.  

Till the inauguration of the National War Memorial in February 2019, India did not have a war memorial dedicated exclusively to the Indian Armed Forces. The India Gate was constructed in 1931 as a memorial to soldiers of the British Indian army. Inscribed on the surface of the 42-metre-high arch are the names of 13,516 soldiers who died in the First World War (1914-1918) and the Third Anglo-Afghan War (1919). 

The National War Memorial was built in honour of the soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice to defend the country since its Independence. It has 29,000 tablets on which 25,942 names have been etched and it is updated as and when a soldier is killed in action.

The memorial has four Chakra with Amar Chakra (Circle of Immortality) having an obelisk with the eternal flame that symbolises the immortality of the spirit of fallen soldiers. Since its inauguration, all military homage ceremonies have been shifted to there from the India Gate memorial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amar Jawan Jyoti India Gate National War Memorial
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp