Ensure kids’ emotional, mental well-being: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a meeting to review the online teaching-learning process on Thursday ordered the officials to ensure emotional and mental well-being of all children along with other educational activities during the online classes.

Sisodia said that till the schools remain closed, online education must continue systematically to reduce the learning gap. Present during the review meeting, Director (Education) Himanshu Gupta said that the Directorate of Education (DoE) is ensuring that the learning of children studying in government schools does not stop.

For this, the DoE is sending worksheets to students regularly. “Along with this, online classes are also being conducted for Classes 9th to 12th, at the school level. Children who don’t have digital devices to

attend online classes are being provided printed copies of the worksheets every week by the school,” said Gupta.

“The DoE sends worksheets to the students of classes Nursery to 10th through WhatsApp on a weekly basis, as well as projects, assignments and activity sheets to the secondary classes during the winter break. The department is strongly emphasising on the assessment of students through innovative methods to understand the students’ participation and their learning levels,” added Gupta.

To make studies interesting during these times, a 100-day ‘Reading Campaign’ has also been started from January 17, 2022. This campaign will help in improving the basic reading, writing ability and numeracy skills of the students and will inculcate a reading habit among them. It aims to enhance critical thinking and creativity in children through stories. During the ‘Reading Campaign,’ six worksheets will be sent to students.

