Twins for the win

Published: 21st January 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By PRAVEEN RAJA
Express News Service

Porsche India has kicked off 2022 with the introduction of the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and Boxter GTS 4.0. Both these models have been positioned to sit between the standard Cayman and Boxter models and the top-end GT4 models. 

Powering the GTS twins is a mid-mounted 4.0 litre naturally aspirated flat-six petrol engine that delivers 400 bhp of power and a peak torque of 420 Nm. It goes without saying that this powerful unit ensures that you have that quintessential Porsche driving experience while onboard, however, the company also claims that the engines have been tweaked to ensure you get that everyday usability as well.

The engine is paired with Porsche’s PDK gearbox if you want the automatic version, while a 6-speed manual is also on offer. The GTS twins are capable of doing the 0-100 km/h dash in just 4.5 seconds with the ability to hit a top speed of 293 km/h. 

The GTS 4.0 models come with Porsche’s active suspension management system and a lower ride height which has helped enhance overall driving dynamics and handling. The cars also get the torque vectoring system as a standard fitment. Being sports cars of pedigree, the GTS models have been priced quite aggressively for their category.  The Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 is for Rs 1.46 crore while the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 has been pegged at Rs 1.49 crore 

TAGS
Porsche India 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 Boxter GTS 4.0.
