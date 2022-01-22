STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court deplores ED’s ‘casual’ probe approach

ED claimed that both –  Astonishing Private Limited and Shree Shyam Dhani Trading Company – are sham companies and were not traceable.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has expressed ‘anguish’ over the ‘casual and cavalier approach’ in which probe was conducted by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Dharmender Rana made these observations while granting bail to a businessman Jatinder Pal Singh in a case of money laundering related to an corruption deal, as it found various discrepancies in the investigation and the arguments made before the court.

“Before proceeding to deal with the issue on merits, in pains, I must admit at the very outset that the conduct of ED in the matter is highly disappointing, if not deplorable as suggested by the defence.” “In its zeal to ensure the sustained detention of the applicant/accused, ED seems to have thrown out the baby with the water,” the judge said.

According to the ED, Singh purchased cloth worth Rs 6.60 crore from Astonishing Pvt Limited and sold it to Shree Shyam Dhani Trading Company, a proprietorship concern of one Sanjay Kumar, for Rs 12.23 crore.

“In my considered opinion, the activities ascribable to accused are merely layering activities and accused appears to be a mere cog in the wheel,” the judge said in the order passed on January 17.

He said that under such circumstances, the focus of investigation should in fact be the ‘source of money’ used to purchase the fabric.

