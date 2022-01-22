DSEU selects students to represent university in Youth Parliament

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Friday concluded the University Prelims for National Environment Youth Parliament 2022. While over 500 DSEU students registered for the event, 119 were selected to go on for the Group Discussion stage. The best eight candidates were announced to participate in the regional level competitions.

Navneet Singh, Abhishek Rohan and Jeeya bagged the top 3 positions at the University Prelims. Other winners including Ishita Garg, Mayank Sharma, Kanak Sharma, Vidhi Verma and Simra Khanam will represent DSEU at the Regional Round on January 23.

The Youth Parliament featuring universities from across the country was organised by the Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi to sensitise the youth about the prevailing environmental problems posing a serious threat to the safety and welfare of humans.

Congratulating the students, DSEU vice-chancellor Professor Neharika Vohra applauded their efforts in showcasing their talent and initiating meaningful conversation on topics such as environment-friendly waste management specific to plastic waste, alternative sources of energy and India energy, new frontiers of green technology for climate action, amongst others.

“We are happy to see the effort that each and every student has put in the university prelims. We wish all the shortlisted students good luck for the regional rounds. It is key to remember the motive for these dialogues and to take a pledge to take small steps to make the environment healthier,” she said.

The National Environment Youth Parliament 2022 will be organised at three levels — university, regional and zonal, and national. DSEU nodal officers Achla Kaushal and Rashmi Panwar also wished success.