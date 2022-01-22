STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DSEU selects students to represent university in Youth Parliament

Navneet Singh, Abhishek Rohan and Jeeya bagged the top 3 positions at the University Prelims.

Published: 22nd January 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Employment, jobs, youth,

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Friday concluded the University Prelims for National Environment Youth Parliament 2022. While over 500 DSEU students registered for the event, 119 were selected to go on for the Group Discussion stage. The best eight candidates were announced to participate in the regional level competitions.

Navneet Singh, Abhishek Rohan and Jeeya bagged the top 3 positions at the University Prelims. Other winners including Ishita Garg, Mayank Sharma, Kanak Sharma, Vidhi Verma and Simra Khanam will represent DSEU at the Regional Round on January 23.

The Youth Parliament featuring universities from across the country was organised by the Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi to sensitise the youth about the prevailing environmental problems posing a serious threat to the safety and welfare of humans.

Congratulating the students, DSEU vice-chancellor Professor Neharika Vohra applauded their efforts in showcasing their talent and initiating meaningful conversation on topics such as environment-friendly waste management specific to plastic waste, alternative sources of energy and India energy, new frontiers of green technology for climate action, amongst others.

“We are happy to see the effort that each and every student has put in the university prelims. We wish all the shortlisted students good luck for the regional rounds. It is key to remember the motive for these dialogues and to take a pledge to take small steps to make the environment healthier,” she said.

The National Environment Youth Parliament 2022 will be organised at three levels — university, regional and zonal, and national. DSEU nodal officers Achla Kaushal and Rashmi Panwar also wished success.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DSEU Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University National Environment Youth Parliament
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp