HC to hear Rs 20L lawsuit on Juhi Chawla

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court Friday said it will hear on February 3 a plea by Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) seeking the execution of the order directing Juhi Chawla and two others to deposit Rs 20 lakh as costs in its favour on a lawsuit against the 5G technology. The counsel for the actor told Justice Amit Bansal that an appeal against the single judge order is pending before a division bench, which will be considered on January 25, and urged the court to defer hearing on the execution petition for the time being.

Lawyer Saurabh Kansal, appearing for DSLSA, submitted that the order imposing costs was passed in June and is yet to be complied with. He claimed that the appeal against the order was filed only after DSLSA sent a notice for recovery.