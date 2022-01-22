STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land deals: AAP demands Adesh Gupta resign 

AAP’s  Prem Chauhan stated that freeholding public school land on one's own is perhaps the biggest act of immorality.

AAP supporters at the BJP office at ITO in New Delhi on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday took out a protest demonstration at the BJP headquarters here in response to Adesh Gupta’s alleged illegal encroachments.

The ruling party municipal corporation in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that Adesh Gupta has maintained cowardly silence on the High Court notice sent to him in the regard and that he must speak out about his shady dealings.

Leader of opposition in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, AAP’s  Prem Chauhan stated that freeholding public school land on one’s own is perhaps the biggest act of immorality. “Adesh Gupta has crossed all heights of corruption by doing so,” the leader said.

Earlier, at the party headquarters, the leader of opposition of South and East municipal corporation, Prem Chauhan and Manoj Tyagi, led all councillors and nominated councillors of the AAP in raising slogans against Adesh Gupta for illegal construction.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Friday issued a notice to the director (education) and the deputy commissioner (Karol Bagh) of North Delhi Municipal Corporation based on a complaint by AAP leader Vishesh Ravi.

The notice stated that multi-level parking is being built destroying two primary schools and the DCPCR has asked for all records pertaining to this decision. “The complaint presents that the destruction of these schools is against the RTE Act norms of that states children should have access to primary schools within 1 km radius,” the notice stated.

