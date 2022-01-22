STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Learner’s license validity extended by two months

The department, in another order, also extended the validity of heavy commercial driving licences expired between February 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021, upto March 31, 2022.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The transport department has extended the validity of learner’s licences, that stand expired between February 1, 2020, and January 31, 2022, by two months due to unavailability of slots for driving skill tests, stated an order issued on Friday.

It has come to notice that several learner’s licence holders have not been able to get online slots for driving skill tests. There are many more applicants than available driving skill test slots, the transport department’s order stated.

Therefore, the validity of learner’s licenses issued by the department, that stand expired between February 1, 2020, and January 31, 2022, is further extended up to March 31, 2022, said the order.

In an order on January 5, the department stated it suspended all activities relating to the driving skill test, fresh online appointments among others, in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases.


