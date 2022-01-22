Shop owners irked at no easing of clampdown

Priyanshi Sharma and Prerna Jain By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traders, shop owners and restaurateurs are demanding lifting of the odd-even rule and weekend curfew, even as the Lieutenant Governor on Friday rejected the government’s proposal to lift the curfew and ease restrictions at markets.

As news of the Raj Bhavan turning down the suggestion of relaxations trickled out, traders and shop owners owing allegiance to various associations came out on the roads with posters urging the L-G to end the restrictions.

Gandhi Market Traders’ Association president Satpal Singh Manga were among the demonstrators at Sadar Bazar. “The odd-even rule is resulting in a huge mess for shopkeepers. Why should only people in Delhi suffer more when shops outside the city are operating without any restrictions?” asked Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association vice-chairman Paramjeet Singh Pamma.

“We have to pay electricity bills, school fee of our children, and return loans taken for business. The opening of shops for two- three days a week will not meet all these ends,” he said.

It was not just Sadar Bazar as restaurateurs and businessmen in the posh GK market also were up in arms. Currently, bars and restaurants are only being allowed takeaway and delivery service.

“Why only shops, restaurants are asked to be shut and follow the rule when cases are coming down? We were already adhering to the SOPs and regulating flow of visitors?” contended GK-1 Market Association president Rajendra Sharda.

Mohit Nanda, executive member of BK Dutt Market association of Rajouri Garden, felt even 50% was better instead of complete closure of some business operations. “We have released more than 90% of staff. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was saying he will not letting anyone leave Delhi due to unemployment, but already a lot of people are leaving the national capital.”