Situation under control now, says Satyendar Jain

He also said that the virus was the primary cause of death in only three of the 43 fatalities recorded the previous day.
 

Published: 22nd January 2022

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DELHI: Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday asserted that the danger of Covid-19 has subsided in the city and the situation is “quite under control”. He also said that the virus was the primary cause of death in only three of the 43 fatalities recorded the previous day.

“Experts warned that Delhi can record one lakh cases daily during this wave but that danger has been averted. We will take a call on lifting of more restrictions within three-four days,” the minister said.

Delhi has passed the peak of the ongoing wave of the pandemic, Jain said. He said that after recording around 28,000 Covid infections last week, Delhi is now reporting a sharp decline in the number of daily cases and the positivity rate.

The city had recorded 28,867 cases last Thursday, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. 

The number then declined to 24,383 on Friday, 20,718 on Saturday, 18,286 on Sunday, 12,527 on Monday, 11,684 on Tuesday, 13,785 on Wednesday and 12,306 on Thursday. 

The national capital reported 396 deaths due to the infection in January so far.  According to health department officials, most of these patients had comorbidities. 

