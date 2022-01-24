STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kickstarting the ‘DU experience’

Cultural societies are central to one’s collegiate life. In fact, these communities are often regarded as the gateway to unique experiences.

Published: 24th January 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

digital, online classes

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Somyadip Sinha)

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Cultural societies are central to one’s collegiate life. In fact, these communities are often regarded as the gateway to unique experiences. Every year, a fresh batch of students seeks to join these societies—which specialise in performing arts such as dance or theatre—in a pursuit to make the best of their college years.
Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic has resulted in college students missing out on any semblance of normal campus life. In fact, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, colleges have pushed the audition processes for college societies online. However, these societies have put their best foot forward to make the auditions enjoyable, less tiresome, and accessible for the incoming batch. 

A digital transformation
Ever since the pandemic hit, most college societies have been trying to replicate the conventional process in the virtual medium through e-meeting platforms such as Zoom, Skype, and Google Meet.

Trishna Choudhury, a core team member of Abhivyakti, The Dramatics Society of Indraprastha College for Women, explains, “Our process was two-tiered this year. We met all participants through Google Meet, and carried out various improvisational activities to judge their creative bent. The second level was more focused on their acting abilities. The process was slightly different for writers and other technical roles.”

Even though the virtual medium poses a number of technical issues, both students and societies have learnt to work their way around adjusting to a digital environment. “We have become accustomed to the virtual medium. There were obviously glitches this time too. Many students were not able to fill the forms and share their videos with us, but we provided them with suitable alternatives and made sure no one was left out because of such reasons,” shares Nandini Nijhawan, president of Encore, The Western Music Society of Daulat Ram College. 

Fostering new relationships 
Taking the current situation in account, society members are now trying to engage with the first years through e-meeting platforms and social media. “We have this image about seniors that they are strict and may scold us but [during auditions] they were really sweet and approachable,” concludes Nimisha Kaushik, who auditioned for Sparx a few days ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 DU experience College Culturals
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp