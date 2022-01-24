Kickstarting the ‘DU experience’

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Cultural societies are central to one’s collegiate life. In fact, these communities are often regarded as the gateway to unique experiences. Every year, a fresh batch of students seeks to join these societies—which specialise in performing arts such as dance or theatre—in a pursuit to make the best of their college years.

Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic has resulted in college students missing out on any semblance of normal campus life. In fact, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, colleges have pushed the audition processes for college societies online. However, these societies have put their best foot forward to make the auditions enjoyable, less tiresome, and accessible for the incoming batch.

A digital transformation

Ever since the pandemic hit, most college societies have been trying to replicate the conventional process in the virtual medium through e-meeting platforms such as Zoom, Skype, and Google Meet.

Trishna Choudhury, a core team member of Abhivyakti, The Dramatics Society of Indraprastha College for Women, explains, “Our process was two-tiered this year. We met all participants through Google Meet, and carried out various improvisational activities to judge their creative bent. The second level was more focused on their acting abilities. The process was slightly different for writers and other technical roles.”

Even though the virtual medium poses a number of technical issues, both students and societies have learnt to work their way around adjusting to a digital environment. “We have become accustomed to the virtual medium. There were obviously glitches this time too. Many students were not able to fill the forms and share their videos with us, but we provided them with suitable alternatives and made sure no one was left out because of such reasons,” shares Nandini Nijhawan, president of Encore, The Western Music Society of Daulat Ram College.

Fostering new relationships

Taking the current situation in account, society members are now trying to engage with the first years through e-meeting platforms and social media. “We have this image about seniors that they are strict and may scold us but [during auditions] they were really sweet and approachable,” concludes Nimisha Kaushik, who auditioned for Sparx a few days ago.