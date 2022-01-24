Knotty-affair: Delhi-based unisex label The Pot Plant is now six years old

Romal Laisram By

Express News Service

Delhi-based unisex label The Pot Plant is now six years old. A favourite with celebrities Taapsee Pannu and Ranveer Singh, among others, the label was created as a sustainable solution to popularising indigenous handloom and crafts. The label—a brainchild of designers Resham Karmchandani and Sanya Suri—was a response to the fast fashion they saw booming around them when they met at design school 12 years ago.

Co-ords from Liquid Love

“Fast fashion was booming at that time, and handlooms and crafts were fast being replaced by synthetic fabrics, we even saw chikankari work on georgettes, etc. We noticed a gap. We wanted to fill that gap by creating clothes that are rooted in handloom, but are easy separates and young in the way we aesthetically choose to create them. We wanted clothes that had no age or gender barrier,” shares Resham who launched The Pot Plant with Sanya in 2015 after they both graduated from Pearl Academy, Delhi.

Their collection ‘Liquid Love’ celebrates the label’s androgynous vibes. “The collection has vibrant colours that are trans-seasonal and work well even for the coming Spring-Summer season. These pieces work for simple and festive occasions. The collection focuses on bandhini, from artisans based in Bhuj, in silk and cotton silk. We’ve got dresses, kaftans, and kurtas that work as dresses too. It’s a fluid collection,” adds Resham.