Three cops posted at Kalindi Kunj held for bribery 

CBI arrested three cops, including an inspector of Delhi police on Saturday in connection with a bribery case.

Published: 24th January 2022

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  CBI arrested three cops, including an inspector of Delhi police on Saturday in connection with a bribery case. The arrested cops were posted at the Kalindi Kunj police station. CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said that a case was registered following a complaint against the inspector (serving as SHO) and two constables of the same police station for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 39,000.

The complainant alleged that the accused demanded the bribe at the rate of `500 per square yard for allowing the construction of a boundary wall on a plot of land of around 132 square yards at Madanpur-Khadar extension part-III under the limits of Kalindi Kunj police station. After negotiations, the accused agreed to accept the bribe at the rate of Rs 300 per square yard, which amounted to Rs 39,000.

“A sleuth of CBI laid a trap after verifying the complaint and arrested a constable, who came to receive the amount with the head constable from the complainant for the inspector. The CBI sleuth arrested inspector Bhusan K Azad posted as SHO, after arresting the constables identified as Rakesh Yadav (head constable) and Dinesh (constable),” the CBI spokesperson said.                            

