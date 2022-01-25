STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cockpit view of Republic Day events from IAF aircraft

For the first time, viewers will watch enthralling visuals of fly-past formations and parade shots from the flight deck.

Published: 25th January 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

India Flag

India Flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  For the first time, viewers will watch enthralling visuals of fly-past formations and parade shots from the flight deck. Doordarshan has tied up with Indian Air Force (IAF) to capture new elements added to the Republic Day celebrations.

“Doordarshan’s coverage of Republic Day this year will not just be mega in scale, but also unique in features. Special arrangements have been made in association with Indian Air Force to showcase new elements of fly-past along with live coverage of different formations of large fleet of planes which are 75 in number to commemorate 75 years of Independence,” said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday.  

It was said that 59 cameras and more than 160 personnel have been engaged for the coverage. “Viewers will get to watch two special streams of parade and fly-past — cockpit view and pilot view,” said an official of the ministry.

Preparations began in November to ensure 360 degree coverage of all aspects of every event on Republic Day. DD has deployed 59 cameras along Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhawan dome to National Stadium dome.

Thirty-three cameras are installed at Rajpath, 16 at National War Memorial, India Gate, National Stadium and 10 cameras at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

“To give people a bird’s eye view of the celebrations, two 360 degree cameras have been installed — one at Rajpath and the other on the top of India Gate. Visuals from both cameras will be live-streamed through two separate streams on DD National YouTube channel,” said the ministry.

Doordarshan, the public broadcaster, has procured state-of-the-art equipment and high-quality camera lenses to provide breathtaking shots of the decorated Rajpath. 

