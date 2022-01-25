STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi businessman's cryptocurrencies stolen and transferred to Hamas wing: Police

The matter came to light in 2019 when the businessman reported at Paschim Vihar police station that some unknown persons had fraudulently transferred cryptocurrencies from his wallet.

Published: 25th January 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bitcoins, cryptocurrency

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police's Cyber Cell on Monday said a Delhi-based businessman's cryptocurrencies were allegedly stolen and transferred to the wallets of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian organisation Hamas.

The matter came to light in 2019 when the businessman reported at Paschim Vihar police station that some unknown persons had fraudulently transferred cryptocurrencies from his wallet, they said.

The cryptocurrencies were worth about Rs 30 lakh and its current value is Rs 4 crore, police said.

On the orders of a court, the investigation into the case was later transferred to the Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) KPS Malhotra said, "During the course of investigation, the cryptocurrency trail led to startling facts, that the cryptocurrencies have ended up in the wallets maintained by Al-Qassam Brigates, which is the military wing of Palestinian organisation Hamas and to the wallets which have already been seized by Israel's National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing. The seized wallet belongs to Mohammad Naseer Ibrahim Abdulla."

One wallet to which a major share of the cryptocurrencies have been transferred is being operated from Giza, Egypt and it belongs to Ahmed Marzooq, while another wallet belongs to Ahmed Q H Safi, a resident of Ramallah, Palestinian, the officer said.

The investigation conducted so far has revealed that the bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies were fraudulently transferred from the wallet of the businessman, he added.

The police said they have recovered all details of these accounts and while some of them were used for financing terror operations others were used for accessing child pornography.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Al-Qassam Brigades Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp