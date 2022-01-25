Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to take call on curfew and curbs at January 27 meeting

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: COVID-19 numbers in the capital are coming down. Considering that, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will have a meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) officials on January 27. Decisions on lifting weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening shops are on the cards.

While Baijal had refused to lift the weekend curfew as proposed by the AAP government last week, the decline in numbers suggests there might be change in stand this time.

The government is also expected to take a call on reopening schools from February, depending on the vaccination status of students and teachers by the end of this month.

Delhi on Monday recorded 5,760 fresh cases from the high of over 28,000 a fortnight ago. While 30 deaths were reported, the positivity rate was 11.79%. This is good news for traders and businessmen, who had repeatedly urged the authorities to reconsider the odd-even system and weekend curfew.

However, the fall in numbers is also because of the fact there have been fewer tests of late. According to Monday’s health bulletin, 48,844 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Traders in many parts of the city have been protesting against the restrictions and demanded the curbs be lifted, including those imposed on shops selling non-essential items.

On Monday, traders of Sadar Bazar market submitted a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor and urged him to lift the weekend curfew and stop the odd-even arrangement for opening shops in markets.

The traders said that the number of Covid-19 cases have come down considerably in the national capital and so, the DDMA, which is headed by the Lieutenant Governor, should relax restrictions for traders.

Vice chairman of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association, Paramjit Singh Pamma gave a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor, which mentioned among other things that in the last two years, several restrictions including lockdowns were imposed which impacted business adversely.

The meeting of DDMA to be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Baijal is scheduled at 12.30 pm, a day after Republic Day.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to attend the meeting that will discuss the relaxations that may be allowed in view of the improvement in the Covid-19 situation.