STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to take call on curfew and curbs at January 27 meeting

The government is expected to take a call on reopening schools from February, depending on the vaccination status of students and teachers by the end of this month.

Published: 25th January 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: COVID-19 numbers in the capital are coming down. Considering that, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will have a meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) officials on January 27. Decisions on lifting weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening shops are on the cards. 

While Baijal had refused to lift the weekend curfew as proposed by the AAP government last week, the decline in numbers suggests there might be change in stand this time.

The government is also expected to take a call on reopening schools from February, depending on the vaccination status of students and teachers by the end of this month.

Delhi on Monday recorded 5,760 fresh cases from the high of over 28,000 a fortnight ago. While 30 deaths were reported, the positivity rate was 11.79%. This is good news for traders and businessmen, who had repeatedly urged the authorities to reconsider the odd-even system and weekend curfew.

However, the fall in numbers is also because of the fact there have been fewer tests of late. According to Monday’s health bulletin, 48,844 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Traders in many parts of the city have been protesting against the restrictions and demanded the curbs be lifted, including those imposed on shops selling non-essential items.  

On Monday, traders of Sadar Bazar market submitted a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor and urged him to lift the weekend curfew and stop the odd-even arrangement for opening shops in markets.

The traders said that the number of Covid-19 cases have come down considerably in the national capital and so, the DDMA, which is headed by the Lieutenant Governor, should relax restrictions for traders.  

Vice chairman of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association, Paramjit Singh Pamma gave a memorandum to the Lieutenant Governor, which mentioned among other things that in the last two years, several restrictions including lockdowns were imposed which impacted business adversely. 

The meeting of DDMA to be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Baijal is scheduled at 12.30 pm, a day after Republic Day.  

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also likely to attend the meeting that will discuss the relaxations that may be allowed in view of the improvement in the Covid-19 situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Anil Baijal Delhi Lieutenant Governor
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp