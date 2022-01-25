STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dog instigated to bite woman, FIR filed

The Delhi Commission For Women filed an FIR on behalf of a 70-year-old lady being tortured by her grandson for her property.

The 70-year-old woman’s grandson had unleashed the dog on her.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) filed an FIR on behalf of a 70-year-old lady being tortured by her grandson for her property.  On January 13, the grandson instigated the dog to attack her, causing severe bite marks on her hand. 

The woman who resides in East Vinod Nagar informed DCW that she constantly being tortured by her grandson. She approached the Commission through DCW’s 181 women helpline on January 20.

According to DCW officials, the Commission’s team met the woman and saw her wounded hands. They quickly took her to Kalyanpuri olice station and filed an FIR under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (IOC).

The woman stated that despite her refusal, her grandson brought a dog six months back to her home and refused to remove it from her property.

Following the FIR, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking immediate arrest of the grandson. The Commission has also asked the police to provide details of steps being taken to ensure the woman’s safety.

Expressing outrage over the incident, Maliwal said, “The amount of torture, harassment and pain this woman might have faced is unthinkable. It’s disgusting that someone can do this to his own elderly grandmother just for grabbing her property. Stringent action must be taken in the matter against the grandson and other such culprits. Police must also ensure the lady’s safety. I have sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police.”

