Hic, hic hooray, 3 dry days only

The order stated that apart from the above three dry days, the government may decline any other day in the year as a dry day from time to time.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government under its new excise policy has reduced the number of dry days to only 3 from 21 last year, according to an official order issued on Monday.

Now, the licensed liquor shops and opium vends will remain closed only on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).

“In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following dates shall be observed as Dry Day in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all the licenses of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi for the year 2022,” read the order.

The licensees from now shall not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes effected in the above list. The restriction on sale of liquor on dry days will not apply to the service of alcohol to occupants in case of hotels having L-15 license, said the order.

The order also stated that apart from the above three dry days, the government may decline any other day in the year as a dry day from time to time.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor however, claimed that with cutting down of alcohol dry days, the government stands exposed as promoter of intoxication in society especially amongst the youth.

“Until today sale of liquor was prohibited on major festivals as a mark of respect for religious sentiments but with the decision to forego all dry days, the government has shown it has no respect for religions sanctity,” he said.

