Honour ex-gratia promise  to COVID warriors: Nurses

The government had promised compensation for the families of ‘Corona Warriors’ who lost their lives while attending to COVID patients.

Published: 25th January 2022

Peaceful protest by employees of various government hospitals over compensation promised by Delhi government.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nursing staff across government hospitals on Monday protested against ‘pending’ compensation. The government had promised compensation for the families of ‘Corona Warriors’ who lost their lives while attending to Covid patients.

The nursing staff at the Lok Nayak Hospital, GTB Hospital, DDU Hospital, and other Delhi government-run facilities participated in the ‘peaceful protest’ and demanded `1 crore compensation for the families of eight of their colleagues who died on Covid duty.

“It’s been a year since the government announced that any doctor, nurse, sanitation worker, and others who died on Covid duty, his or her kin would get a compensation of `1 crore. However, eight nurses have died of Covid, but ex-gratia is still pending,” said Liladhar Ramchandani, Secretary-General, Delhi Nurses’ Federation (DNF).

A DNF’s letter to CM Arvind Kejriwal on January 20, mentioned the names of the Covid warriors who lost their lives. While four of them were employed at Lok Nayak Hospital, one each was working at DDU Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, and one with CDMO, Delhi Health Services.

Ramchandani said the nurses would continue their protest on January 25 as well. He said patient care would not be affected, as nurses would continue to work. “From January 27, if demand is not met, all nursing officers will come out for two hours from work and protest, and that too will not affect the care of the patients,” he added.

Even after this, if the ex-gratia amount is not paid,then the entire nursing cadre will go on an indefinite strike without any further notice and its responsibility will fall on the government,” the letter added.

Principal Secretary, Health, Manisha Saxena, said these cases might be under process with the revenue department and there is a procedure that is followed while sanctioning the compensation.

“The officials were occupied with Covid-19 cases. However now with the situation improving, we will try to redress these grievances at the earliest,” said Saxena.

