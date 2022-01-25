STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Republic Day: Traffic police to turn 'smooth operator'

As per the advisory, the Republic Day parade will start at 10.20 am from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to the Red Fort ground.

Published: 25th January 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

A jawan feeds a carrot to a horse during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day.

A jawan feeds a carrot to a horse during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi traffic police on Monday issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions in place for the smooth conduct of traffic on January 26 for the Republic Day parade.

There will be no traffic on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on January 25 till the parade is over and there will be no cross traffic on Rajpath from 11 pm on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the parade is over.

The ‘C Hexagon-India Gate’ will be closed for traffic from 2 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg and from 4 am on January 26, traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed in both directions.

Cross-traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the parade. Metro services will continue to run, barring some stations that will be closed during the parade and the rehearsal.

The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) of Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Wednesday, January 26.

Entry and Exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from the start of the revenue services till 12:00 Noon and the Central Secretariat station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6.

Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 8:45 am to 12 noon. All metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 am on January 25 to 2 pm on January 26, 2022. This step has also been taken as part of the security arrangements.

However, at the Beating Retreat ceremony (January 29), the Metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) will not be available from 2 pm to 6.30 pm.

The interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa is allowed at Central Secretariat Metro station during this period. Normal services will be restored at 6:30 pm. Those who are going from North Delhi to New Delhi or Old Delhi railway stations will not face any restrictions. However, they have been advised to expect possible delays.

Special routes on January 26

Road users have been requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of the parade, from 2 am to 12:30 pm for their own convenience. However for “unavoidable journeys”, people have been asked to use the following routes:

North to South Delhi and vice versa

Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - IP Flyover Rajghat - Ring Road Madarsa Lodhi Road T point Aurobindo Marg - AIIMS Chowk Ring Road Dhaula Kuan Vande Mataram Marg Shankar Road Park Street or Mandir Marg

East to West Delhi and vice versa

Ring Road - Bhairon Road - Mathura Road- Lodhi Road - Aurobindo Marg - AIIMS chowk - Ring Road - Dhaula Kuan Vande Mataram Marg - Shankar Road - Mandir Marg

The traffic police has ensured that those who are going from North Delhi to New Delhi or Old Delhi railway stations will not face any restrictions. However, they have been advised to plan ahead and provide time for possible delays.

Route of the Parade/Tableaux

  • Parade Route: Vijay Chowk - Rajpath - Amar Jawan Jyoti - India Gate - R/A Princess Palace - T/L Tilak Marg - Turn right on C hexagon - turn left and enter the national stadium from gate number 
  • Tableaux route: Vijay Chowk - Rajpath-Amar Jwan Jyoti India Gate - R/A - Princess Palace - T/L Tilak Marg- Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg - Netaji Subhash Marg - Red Fort
