Season of change: Congress block president, BJP couple join AAP 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Haji Aamil Malik and BJP leaders — Suresh Bhardwaj and wife Saroj Bhardwaj — joined AAP along with their supporters on Monday.

Haji Aamil Malik from Karawal Nagar Vidhan Sabha was the Block President from Congress in his assembly. He also served as the General Secretary for the Babarpur district.

AAP Senior leader and MLA Somnath Bharti said, “A person who has worked at the grassroots level is the one who really writes the destiny of his people. Today, I am elated that a booth worker has joined AAP.”

Bharti further said, “The other new workers joining our party today are Suresh Bhardwaj and his wife Saroj Bhardwaj from the Gandhinagar Vidhan Sabha. Bhardwaj has been a member of the BJP since 1969. He was a BJP district executive member in Shahdara until recently. Bhardwaj worked as the booth coordinator for the Gandhinagar constituency from 2014 to 2021.”