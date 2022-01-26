STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5G case: Juhi Chawla has to do social service, HC says while reducing fine

Advocate Salman Khurshid argued that the petitioner had raised a genuine concern about the 5G technology on humans.

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Tuesday proposed to reduce from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 2 lakh the costs imposed on actress Juhi Chawla and two others by a Judge while dismissing her plea against 5G roll out, with a condition that she would have to do some work for public cause, given her reach as a celebrity.

Chawla’s counsel, senior advocate Salman Khurshid, on instructions from her, consented to the court’s suggestion which came during the hearing of an appeal by Chawla and the two others against the order dismissing her lawsuit against the 5G roll out. 

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said that Chawla’s status could be used for the “good of society” and therefore, she would have to do some public work which could involve featuring in a programme for Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA).

Juhi and two others had filed an appeal challenging an order of the single-judge which had imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on them while dismissing their petition against the rollout of the 5G technology. Advocate Salman Khurshid argued that the petitioner had raised a genuine concern about the 5G technology on humans.

He said this technology had created a major concern in the US where there was an ongoing debate about the 5G technology interfering with aeroplane communication devices. He said the petitioner had also placed a judgment of the US court and that this was a genuine case that got mired in technicalities.

