In Delhi, mercury drops to lowest maximum in 9 years, no respite in next few days

NEW DELHI: Delhi remained in the grip of biting cold for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with the mercury plummeting to 12.1 degrees Celsius making it the coldest day of the season and the lowest maximum recorded in January since 2013. The minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees C.

This was the second ‘severe cold day’ of the season after Monday. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for ‘cold day’ conditions on January 26 as well. Also, this January was the wettest ever since record-keeping began with a monthly rainfall (till January 23) of 88.2 mm.

The IMD declares a ‘cold day’ if the maximum temperature is more than 4.5 degrees below normal, with the minimum below the 10-degree mark. A ‘severe cold day’ is when the maximum temperature is more than 6.5 degrees below normal.

Scientists said day temperature will begin to rise after January 26 as, but cold wave conditions (when minimum temperature drops) could be seen with night temperature to drop to 5-6 degrees by January 27. Northwesterly winds blowing from snow-clad hills will will lead to a drop in night temperature by 3-5 degrees.