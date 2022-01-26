‘Li’l Lady’ is here to help shatter menstruation taboos

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

The list of taboos in India is not small by any stretch of imagination. Cultural stigmas associated with menstruation—women on their periods are considered impure, menstruating women are excluded from religious and social gatherings or even denied entry into temples and the kitchen—run deep. Moreover, parents rarely speak to their adolescent daughter/s about this natural process that is an inevitable part of growing up. This lack of conversation leads to girls being unprepared and also lends a sense of fear and awkwardness when they finally have their first period. In fact, it also creates behaviour that follows them through adulthood, be it hiding sanitary napkins or being shy to pronounce words such as ‘periods’ or ‘pads’ out loud. Addressing the importance of having open conversations and initiating discussions around menstruation, Anika Taneja and Sachika Motani founded ‘Li’l Lady-Grow With Confidence’, a social initiative that aims to break the taboos around menstruation.

Normalising period talk

The two Gurugram residents who study at different campuses of The Shri Ram School met at the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, a programme that helps youngsters between the ages of 11 and 18 become entrepreneurs. Connecting on a viable business idea associated with menstruation, the duo’s initial design was a handy ‘period kit’ for young girls. “Our idea behind this kit was that it would involve everything a girl needed to be prepared for her periods. We made the kit funky so that they did not have to hide it but carry it around proudly,” shares Taneja. The focus of this business initiative has now shifted towards a more social cause. “We have started spreading awareness about menstruation. We try to make the girls feel confident about periods. Menstruation is a general taboo in society, and we want to break the stigma around it,” shares Motani.”

Striving for change

Currently, the duo collaborates with multiple NGOs around Delhi-NCR to organise regular ‘Growing Up’ workshops in Hindi for underprivileged girls. “With an NGO, Lotus Petal Foundation, we made smaller versions of our period kit to donate to the girls. With these, they will know what kinds of menstruation products are available and how to use them correctly,” mentions Motani.

‘Li’l Lady’ workshops are designed to be as interactive and easy to follow as possible. Assimilating information from gynaecologists as well as certified medical websites, their aim is to “talk the girls through the process of growing up” starting from puberty, the medical history of menstruation, products to be used, to everyday hygiene practises. “At the end of each session, we conduct a quiz to test their knowledge. If they are comfortable talking about it with each other, later they will do so with everyone else,” says Taneja.

Through their initiative, the duo is on a path to create an inclusive and vocal society. “Providing an environment where girls are comfortable to talk about periods is the beginning, and I believe eventually with time, we will be able to create a change,” concludes Motani.