Supreme Court rejects plea for extension of  FCRA licence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down a plea by US-based NGO Global Peace Initiative seeking extension of FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) licence of 5,789 NGOs. Advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the organisation, sought a direction to the Centre from the three-judge bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar for extension of FCRA licences of the NGOs if they applied within next two weeks. FCRA registration is mandatory for receiving foreign funding.

The plea said the sudden and arbitrary cancellation of FCRA registration of these NGOs violated the rights of the organisations, their workers and the millions of Indians whom they serve. But the bench refused any interim relief and directed Global Peace Initiative to approach the authorities with a representation that could be considered on merit.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the FCRA licences of 11,594 NGOs which had applied within the cut-off date had been renewed.