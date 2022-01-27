STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP alleges, BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation giving hospital land free of cost to mafia

AAP chief whip and MLA Dilip Pandey alleged that the BJP-ruled NDMC is handing over hospital land to private players for free.

Published: 27th January 2022 09:39 AM

BJP Flags

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  AAP chief whip and MLA Dilip Pandey on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) is handing over hospital land to private players for free. Pandey said the BJP bypassed the DMC Act 1957 to benefit the private mafia.

“I challenge BJP to answer how much it earned from this deal. They must come clear why they are selling hospitals meant for the poor. Karol Bagh’s Jhandewalan Chest Clinic and Narela’s Qutab Garh Dispensary Complex are being illegally given to a private organisation,” Pandey alleged.

He added: “The BJP will now make the poor pay for treatment at hospitals that were earlier completely free.”

Senior AAP leader and MLA Vishesh Ravi said that the BJP’s corrupt leaders have forced the NDMC to give away both the hospitals for 20 years without charging any fees. AAP NDMC leader of opposition Vikas Goel claimed that private players who were handed these hospitals belonged to the BJP itself.

“Be it dispensaries, medical centres, maternity centres, hospital lands, the BJP is forcing the NDMC to give away all of its health infrastructure for free.”

Pandey said that two major properties in Delhi were taken over by NDMC — one, 510 sqm land at the Jhandewalan Chest Clinic in Karol Bagh, and two, around 4,000 sqm land at Qutabgarh Dispensary Complex in Narela Zone —with the objective to establish hospitals to treating common people.

“Despite objections from AAP, the BJP decided to auction these tracts of land off to private agencies,” he alleged.

To this, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that the NDMC did not flout any tenders.

“There is one municipal dispensary building at Jhandewalan which is closed due to economic crunch. Therefore now in the public interest, the NDMC has invited expression of interest from NGOs to maintain the building and run a free for all charitable dispensary and till date nothing is finalised,” he said.

Kapoor added: “Both the buildings shall continue to remain municipal property in future too. Moreover, it’s clear that no commercial tenders have been flouted and AAP MLAs have told a lie.”

Properties AAP claims BJP auctioned 

A 510 sqm land at Jhandewalan Chest Clinic in Karol Bagh, and around 4,000 sqm land at Qutabgarh Dispensary Complex in Narela Zone.

