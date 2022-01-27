Government to ask for reopening of schools: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said as schools are reopening in several countries and in many Indian states too, the city government would recommend reopening of schools in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting on Thursday.

In a discussion with a parents’ delegation, Sisodia observed that continued school closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years has not only resulted in a huge learning gap among children, but also affected their mental health.

“To bridge the learning gap of students and to ensure their social, emotional and mental well-being, it has become imperative to reopen schools,” he said.

Sisodia said that online education could never replace offline studies.

“In the past two years, school children’s lives have been confined to their rooms. Instead of going to schools and spending time in playgrounds, their activities now take place only on cellphones. The pandemic-induced school closures have not only affected their studies, but also mental health. During Covid, our priority was children’s safety. But since various researches have now found that Covid is not so harmful, it is important to reopen the schools, as now is the time for exams and related preparations,” he said.

Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, a member of the delegation, said that according to AIIMS, ICMR, NITI Aayog, WHO and several other organisations, the risk associated with Covid is very less among children.

“School closures have a few advantages, but its negative impact on children’s learning and mental-emotional well-being is very high,” he said.

Sisodia said that while Covid cases and positivity rates were on a decline, it would not be suitable to keep children away from schools.

“Hence, the government will request in the DDMA meeting that it be allowed to reopen schools while following protocols,” he said.

The Deputy CM tweeted, “We closed schools when it was not safe for children but excessive caution is now harming our children. A generation of children will be left behind if we don’t open our schools now.”