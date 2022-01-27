Launch of e-FIR app for theft, burglary plaints

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday launched an e-FIR app where people will be able to instantly lodge complaints about incidents such as house theft and burglary, police said.

Asthana said lodging of FIRs online for property theft will help police to quickly solve such cases.

“Immediate online lodging of the FIR for the property stolen in Delhi through web facilities investigation officers to complete investigation and documentation as well as timely disposal of cases to reduce pendency at police stations and courts,” he said.

E-FIR application for registration of theft cases is a milestone in a series of web applications developed by the Delhi Police to enable complainants to register FIRs and receive a copy of the same instantly without physically going to a police station, police said.

“These transformations — hassle-free registration and speedy investigation and systematic documentation — have made the life of citizens simpler,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said.

Listing out the features of the app, police said through it complaints can be lodged anywhere at any time without actually going to a police station.

After the registering of a complaint, an FIR will be lodged at an e-police station established under Crime Branch. It will also lead to instant dispatch of a copy of digitally signed FIR to the email-id of the complainant, area SHO, senior officers, designated court, police said.

According to the senior police officer, this application shall be hosted at a technically suitable place for its smooth functioning while the web application URL shall have a link with the official website of Delhi Police www.delhipolice.nic.