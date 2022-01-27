STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let art colour your resolutions for this year

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Jitha Karthikeyan
Express News Service

Freedom is a chant that reverberates when days of national importance present themselves as a reminder of sacrifices of generations past that earned it for us. Lest we forget. Seventy-three years ago, the Constitution guaranteed us the right to freedom of expression.

Filled with national pride, glowing in the aftermath of the neighbourhood, Republic day celebrations—with patriotic tunes still swirling around one’s lips—let us ask ourselves what is this freedom we celebrate. Are there pragmatic limitations to that freedom?

The poet, Alfred George Gardiner, once said, “A person’s freedom ends where another man’s freedom begins.”

India is a country so complex in diversity. These boundaries of liberty are often blurred. Most often, our freedom spills forth and encroaches on our neighbour’s backyard. Reactions are varied, ranging from violence to a meek acceptance of subjugation. Can art remain unaffected by this encroachment? 

Any form of art thrives on free expression. Without this, the soul of artistic practice is lost. Most artists take this responsibility with the seriousness it deserves. And no! Painting your portrait with the potbelly intact by no means can be termed irresponsible.

However bitter a truth that may be, there are far greater truths that art voices. Truth is a hard pill to swallow, especially for those who live in the cocoon of falsehood. Yet, there can be no other way.

Art can never be only about beautiful sunsets and a slice of life from the suburbs. No matter how much they may remind you of a calm, much needed amid a domestic quarrel or an overdue analysis of even more overdue bills, the sole purpose of art is beyond appeasing frayed nerves.

Art is a mirror to society, and life in this society comes in all shades. Ignoring the uncomfortable dark hues would be akin to viewing the world through rose-tinted glasses. 

Unfortunately, to the present day, several artists, like Chinese artist Ai Wei Wei, have faced the brunt of censorship and artworks have often been vandalised or banned for presenting views that oppose the dominant narratives. A mind that lives in the shadow of fear can seldom create or function.

Haven’t we all experienced that lump in the throat and a blackout of all the late-night pre-exam preparations, when the invigilator stops by your desk to peer into your answer sheet?

Artistic freedom certainly does not merit debate. The consciousness to regulate its use lies within the conscience of the artist. In circumstances where art infringes another’s rights, the judiciary exists to determine this violation. Censorship by force and intimidation can never be the solution.

To quote Pablo Picasso, “Yes, art is dangerous. Where it is chaste, it is not art.” As we celebrate our precious freedom as a nation on this Republic Day, let us also rejoice in setting art free from the chains that bind.

Jitha Karthikeyan

jithakarthikeyan2@gmail.com

(Jitha Karthikeyan is an artist and curator, passionate about making art accessible to the larger public)

