Parents in Delhi submit mass petition saying students must return to classrooms

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 1,600 parents signed and submitted a petition to the Delhi authorities on Republic Day requesting the opening of schools for physical classes on priority.

The petitions have been sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

With the onset of the third Covid wave, schools were shut again on December 29, 2021. They have only been allowed to open for primary students for 18 days so far since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Apart from learning losses, the petition also points to physical and mental health issues and the risk of social isolation in younger children.

Mohammad Hamid, whose daughter is in kindergarten, said, “I fail to understand the concept of online teaching for the kids. This is the stage when we want to keep her away from digital screens, but now she has to sit in front of laptops and phones for her classes. Unfortunately, she has not seen her new school yet since the session started. We request the government to permit schools to reopen with all precautions.”

The action committee of the unaided private schools also wrote to the Director of Education in view of the DDMA’s order of closure of schools.

General Secretary of the action committee of the unaided private schools, Bharat Arora, said, “We wish to inform you that around 70% of eligible students in private schools have got themselves vaccinated. Private schools have been proactive in organising vaccination camps and awareness sessions to achieve maximum vaccination of eligible students.”

He added, “The entire school fraternity is working tirelessly to support the government in achieving the 100% vaccination target. You will be pleased to know that some schools have already achieved 85-90% vaccination targets. ”

The action committee requested the director of education to reopen the schools as students have been facing major learning losses for around two years now.

Echoing the same opinion, R C Jain, Delhi State Public Schools Management Association President, said, “The schools should reopen at any cost. The government should calculate how many students did not even manage to have cellphones or internet connections at their homes during all this while.”

Ashok Kumar Jethy, Priniciapl of Mothers Global Public School, however, said, “The reopening of schools in the national capital will depend on the number of Covid cases. The government should begin with senior classes’ at least if they are worried about the small children getting infected.”

Meanwhile, Maya Gupta, Principal of Universal Public School, said, “The schools were shut observing the safety of the students.

The schools should be reopened but there should be a provision that children can come to schools only with the consent of their parents.”