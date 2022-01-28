STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-positive Odia techie found dead in hostel in Greater Noida

According to officials, it appeared to be a case of suicide as there was no visible wound mark on the body, but the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

Published: 28th January 2022 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 07:25 PM

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: The body of a 24-year-old trainee engineer was found inside the bathroom of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) hostel in Greater Noida, police said on Friday. According to officials, it appeared to be a case of suicide as there was no visible wound mark on the body, but the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

"The incident took place late Thursday night at the NTPC hostel under the Jarcha police station limits. The deceased has been identified as a native of Odisha. He was trainee engineer and was found positive for COVID-19 during a medical test," a police spokesperson said.

The relatives of the deceased have been informed and the body sent for post-mortem, police said, adding further legal proceedings were being carried out.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

