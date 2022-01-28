COVID third wave: Most of the deceased in Delhi were not vaccinated, says report

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Almost 64% of the Covid-19 patients who died during the third wave in Delhi were either not vaccinated or had other underlying diseases, according to data released by the National Centre for Disease Control.

Doctors have been stressing the importance of vaccination and asking the residents of the national capital to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Data recorded till January 26 stated that the first dose coverage against target for the 18 and above population was 109%.

For the same population, second dose coverage was 82% in the target population. Vaccination for the age group of 15-18, which started three weeks ago, has witnessed 76% coverage with the first dose.

In another set of data released by the Delhi health department, private hospitals in the city have had the highest Covid-19 bed occupancy so far.

A total of 7,238 beds are marked for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals across the city, out of which 1,169 are occupied. While 543 patients are on ICU beds. 129 are on ventilator-supported beds and 1,118 patients are on oxygen beds.

On Thursday, the declining trend of Covid-19 cases continued, with 4,291 fresh cases coming to the fore. A total of 34 deaths were recorded, a notch higher than Wednesday’s tally of 29 deaths.

On a brighter note, the daily positivity rate has come down to 9.56%, said the health bulletin released by the Delhi government. On Wednesday, this figure was 10.59%.

The number of hospitalisation cases has also declined. A total of 2,028 patients were admitted to hospitals, out of which 717 were on ICU beds and 142 on ventilator-support beds.

According to the health bulletin, tests declined drastically, with 44,903 samples collected because of the public holiday on January 26.