Delhi gangrape: Neighbours mum, Pradhan promises help

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Neighbours in the crowded locality on Thursday eluded questions of media, a day after the alleged gang rape took place. All the neighbours who this correspondent spoke with claimed that they were not there when the incident happened and know nothing about the incident.

Nearby, a group of women standing close the woman’s house claimed that whatever happened was right and the girl was punished rightly.

The woman’s family has claimed that the neighbours are scared of speaking the truth as the perpetrators were involved in illegal activities. “The women in the family have previously also harassed a couple of others,” claimed a kin.

According to police, the landlord of the house informed the woman’s husband that his wife was abducted by a group.

While the woman and her sister claimed that they went to the pradhan of the area for help, Pradhan Nirmal Singh Bhana said that he did not have any prior information about the incident.

“They must have told some other Pradhan not me. I got to know when the incident had happened’’

When questioned that those who allegedly raped and humiliated the woman were his relatives, Bhana said that they were distant relatives. He added that the culprits should not go unpunished and he iscooperating with the police.