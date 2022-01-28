Exploring moods through music

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

Pianist and vocalist Ayush Handa (25) from Greater Kailash 2 has had a penchant for music since a very young age. He began learning the piano when he was three-years-old. By his early teens, he was certain that he wanted to pursue a career in music.

Handa (this is his artist name)—he draws inspiration from everyday events in life—shares that any significant event sets a different mood for him, which later translates into a musical idea.

Treating music as a medium of expression, Handa attempts to reflect on the society around him through his songs. The artiste constantly evolves and experiments with his music. This is evident in his latest single Guldasta, which is made in collaboration with his childhood friend and musician Soumya Sofat.

The cheery and upbeat number entwines concepts of togetherness and love. In this week’s Soundscape, we speak to Handa about his musical inspirations and more. Excerpts…

Are there any artists who have influenced your music?

I am equally inspired by classical composers like Sergei Rachmaninoff as I am by Bollywood composers such as AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi. You may even find influences of Trent Reznor or Dire Straits in my music. I get inspired by all kinds of music and these musical influences eventually seep into my songs.

What was the inspiration behind your single ‘Guldasta’?

For Guldasta, I took inspiration from the stellar music of the 80s and added modern and experimental sounds to it. It is a fun song, written about a couple deciding clothes for a wedding.

While your song ‘Guldasta’ is kind of happy-go-lucky, ‘Mehfil’ has a completely different vibe. How do you come up with these?

As an artist, I don’t want my creativity to be put in a box. I want to introduce my audience to new genres and experiment with my music. The inspiration for both the songs were quite different, and each song has a very different story to it. While Guldasta is based on a storyline from a third person’s view, Mehfil

is based on my past experiences.

What would you say you are trying to represent through your music?

The primary goal is to make people feel something with my music—different emotions, depending on the song. Besides that, I want to introduce my audience to different genres of music and I want to inspire

artists to experiment with their art.

Are you working on any upcoming projects?

Yes! I’ll be releasing an album called Bemisaal in the coming months. It is a concept album that runs with a storyline from the first song to the last. I have also recently opened a music studio called Flip Studios that focuses on production work with recording artists, on music for advertisements, and on film music.

‘Guldasta’ by Handa is streaming on all leading platforms

Song: Guldasta

Artist: Ayush Handa